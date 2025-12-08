Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 223,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 483% from the previous session’s volume of 38,388 shares.The stock last traded at $22.99 and had previously closed at $23.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondi Plc Uns
Mondi Plc Uns Price Performance
About Mondi Plc Uns
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi Plc Uns
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks Insiders Are Selling (But Smart Investors Are Loading Up)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why FuelCell Energy Stock Is Soaring After a Government Deal
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- SoftBank’s Next AI Move? DigitalBridge Rockets 46% on Takeover Buzz
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Uns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc Uns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.