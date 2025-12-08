Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,138,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 1,528,356 shares.The stock last traded at $8.5750 and had previously closed at $7.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $898.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 113.53%.Day One Biopharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $141,615.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,540.15. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,062 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $36,192.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 294,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,910.65. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,001 shares of company stock valued at $249,489. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

