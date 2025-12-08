Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8,150.00 and last traded at $8,150.00, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8,100.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $978 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,639.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,564.24.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $147.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $43.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 215.0%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.