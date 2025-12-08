Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 232,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 127,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avrupa Minerals Trading Up 25.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

