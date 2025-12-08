Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.1910, but opened at $6.4625. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $6.8850, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

