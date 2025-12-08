SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Up 7% – Here’s Why

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.23. 578,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,148,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKYT. Jefferies Financial Group raised SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $918.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.50.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 36.36%.The company had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SkyWater Technology

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 60,829 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,424.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 327,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,691,922.80. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 229,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,391,062.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,360,602 shares in the company, valued at $76,844,684.88. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,165,835 shares of company stock worth $15,788,220 over the last three months. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 814.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 56.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 291.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

