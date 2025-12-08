Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading 17.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 148,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 52,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Condor Resources Trading Up 23.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

