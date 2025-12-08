Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $19.93. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $19.4290, with a volume of 28,830,766 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 7.5%
The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0893 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
