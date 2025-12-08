Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $19.93. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $19.4290, with a volume of 28,830,766 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 7.5%

The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0893 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,933,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,473,000 after buying an additional 654,265 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,419,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 816,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 544,253 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,375,000.

