Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Trading Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.9880 and last traded at $0.9880. Approximately 69,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 508,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Rare Element Resources Trading Down 3.3%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $519.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.08.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.
