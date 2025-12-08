Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 35,695 shares.The stock last traded at $9.8975 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTDPY. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Barratt Redrow from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Barratt Redrow to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Barratt Redrow alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDPY

Barratt Redrow Stock Performance

Barratt Redrow Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.2636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 357.0%.

About Barratt Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.