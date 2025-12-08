Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Trading 6.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 2,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut Raiffeisen Bank International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 0.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

Featured Stories

