Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Shares Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.5890. 494,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,910,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

FLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Firefly Aerospace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Firefly Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Firefly Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $633,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $4,353,000. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new position in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,863,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,471,000.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

