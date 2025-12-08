Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.3792, but opened at $0.4150. Solgold shares last traded at $0.4150, with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.

Solgold Trading Up 11.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Solgold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

