DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.9950. Approximately 154,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 194,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

The firm has a market cap of $663.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

