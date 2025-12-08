Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,408,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,021,164 shares.The stock last traded at $38.5150 and had previously closed at $39.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.81%.

Insider Activity at Telephone and Data Systems

In related news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $34,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.