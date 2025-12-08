Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $36.8020, with a volume of 1903993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.66 million. Indivior had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Indivior by 2,241.6% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 257,785,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,776,273 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in Indivior by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 11,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,151,000 after purchasing an additional 41,018 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Indivior by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,647,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after buying an additional 1,117,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,631,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

