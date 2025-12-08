Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $283.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.78.

NYSE SNOW traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.44. 4,317,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,331. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.88.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total transaction of $2,238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 532,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,204,906. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 170,564 shares of company stock valued at $41,676,989 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 31.8% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,384,000 after purchasing an additional 647,176 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

