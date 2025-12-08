Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGC. Desjardins set a C$50.00 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.08.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OGC
OceanaGold Stock Performance
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of C$624.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 EPS for the current year.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 5 Tech Stocks Insiders Are Selling (But Smart Investors Are Loading Up)
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why FuelCell Energy Stock Is Soaring After a Government Deal
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- SoftBank’s Next AI Move? DigitalBridge Rockets 46% on Takeover Buzz
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.