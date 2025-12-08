Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$25.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on LB. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of C$35.19.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.1%
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$244.71 million during the quarter. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current year.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.
