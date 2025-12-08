Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$182.00 to C$183.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$177.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Natl Bk Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$192.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$163.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$181.42.

TSE BMO traded down C$2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$176.18. 1,227,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,122. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$121.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$182.90. The firm has a market cap of C$126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$175.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$164.08.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of C$9.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$1,720,408.35. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

