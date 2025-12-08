Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.30.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.10. 639,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,991. The stock has a market cap of C$9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.49 and a 52 week high of C$24.95.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.