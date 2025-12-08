Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 8th (ACLX, ALIT, AMZN, AR, BUD, CADL, CBUS, CFLT, COGT, CSGP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 8th:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $76.00.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $152.50 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $152.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $143.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

