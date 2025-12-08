Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 8th (ACLX, ALIT, AMZN, AR, BUD, CADL, CBUS, CFLT, COGT, CSGP)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 8th:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $76.00.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $152.50 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $152.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $143.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

