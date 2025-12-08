B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

B Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 3138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The firm has a market cap of $807.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.

