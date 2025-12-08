Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $515.83 and last traded at $513.4890, with a volume of 124622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $510.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.53.

Cummins Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.81 and its 200 day moving average is $394.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,864,384.12. This represents a 29.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

