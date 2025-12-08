Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.3860. 428,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,341,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KODK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $919.66 million, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastman Kodak news, SVP Roger W. Byrd sold 19,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $157,952.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,128. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 5,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 185,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,941.10. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.