Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,032.86 and last traded at $1,023.6460, with a volume of 165526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,001.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $810.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $906.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $720.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,186,437.12. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,604,755.20. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,528 shares of company stock worth $26,463,984 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

