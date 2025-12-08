Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) Trading Down 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ:CNCK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.95. 23,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 179,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coincheck Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coincheck Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $573.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coincheck Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coincheck Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coincheck Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coincheck Group by 76.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coincheck Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

