LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX) Trading Up 6.2% – Still a Buy?

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $20.70. 24,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 153,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

LBRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LB Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of LB Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LB Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LB Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

LB Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.6%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15.

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

In other news, Director Ran Nussbaum purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,411,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,215. This trade represents a 242.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $168,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States.

