Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.34 and last traded at $77.7950, with a volume of 151204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Citigroup reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.99 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Lyndon John Smith sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $151,662.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,266.52. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Winterlich sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $250,309.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,782.38. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

