Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Trading Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $247.28 and last traded at $244.2270. 235,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,247,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.85.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 9.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -402.25%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,081,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $607,601,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 644.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,031,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,258,000 after buying an additional 892,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,678,000 after buying an additional 821,524 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.