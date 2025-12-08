Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.5350. 77,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 421,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Qudian Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $752.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 909.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qudian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Qudian by 46.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 360,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 114,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qudian by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Qudian by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

