Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.0730. 1,888,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,505,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Roth Capital set a $8.75 price objective on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HL

Hecla Mining Trading Down 5.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $409.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 18,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $278,395.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,428. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,379 shares of company stock worth $2,667,365. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,830,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,442,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,994 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $18,410,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,827,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,239 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.