Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Micron Technology (MU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently:

12/8/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $200.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $338.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2025 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2025 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/28/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Micron Technology had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/14/2025 – Micron Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at New Street Research.

10/13/2025 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/13/2025 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2025 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $145.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,852 shares of company stock valued at $84,048,737. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.