Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Unity Software Call Options (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 126,455 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average volume of 86,901 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $1,697,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,192,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,347,346.58. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 30,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 159,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,145.43. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,156,658 shares of company stock valued at $47,498,475. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,556,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,647,000 after acquiring an additional 930,293 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Unity Software by 25.4% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 20,016,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Unity Software by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734,285 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,221,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.57. 6,832,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,712,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

