Reviewing Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kolibri Global Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kolibri Global Energy 1 1 1 0 2.00 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 1 0 2 0 2.33

Kolibri Global Energy currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.13%. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.29%. Given Kolibri Global Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kolibri Global Energy is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kolibri Global Energy $58.52 million 2.39 $18.11 million $0.50 7.91 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $168,000.00 231.04 -$2.08 million ($0.60) -11.66

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kolibri Global Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kolibri Global Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kolibri Global Energy has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kolibri Global Energy 29.74% 9.37% 7.01% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -46.74% -34.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kolibri Global Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Sweden, Israel, the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Greece, Portugal, China, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

