Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.00. Recruit shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 12,922 shares changing hands.

Recruit Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

