Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.7301, but opened at $2.60. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 54,454 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CURLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Further Reading

