Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.49, but opened at $18.49. Randstad shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 1,365 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RANJY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Randstad Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Randstad had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Randstad Holding NV will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

