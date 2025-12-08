PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.40, but opened at $32.20. PBF Energy shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 302,720 shares.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.66%.

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 200,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,111.36. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 192,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,858. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,045 shares of company stock worth $18,193,421. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,364,000 after buying an additional 3,612,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,516 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PBF Energy by 2,198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,599,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

