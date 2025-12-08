Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 813 shares.The stock last traded at $32.58 and had previously closed at $32.81.

Nissan Chemical Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $408.41 million for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 17.25%.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.