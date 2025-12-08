Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 26,314 shares.The stock last traded at $15.54 and had previously closed at $15.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Babcock International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Babcock International Group Stock Up 3.1%

Babcock International Group Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

