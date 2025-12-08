Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 17,997 shares.The stock last traded at $49.3810 and had previously closed at $49.48.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF
About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF
The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.
