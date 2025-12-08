Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 17,997 shares.The stock last traded at $49.3810 and had previously closed at $49.48.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,438 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 1,753.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 284,581 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

