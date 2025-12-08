Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 5,268 shares.The stock last traded at $10.3650 and had previously closed at $10.64.

Crawford & Company Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $500.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.32 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 2.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

