YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Stock Price Up 403.7% – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 403.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.08 and last traded at $35.3060. Approximately 414,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,078,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.9%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $3.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 10,011.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- D-Wave’s 22% Surge: What’s Behind the December Rally?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Netflix Wins the Streaming Wars: The $82B Warner Bros. Deal
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Robotics Stocks Catching Momentum After New Policy Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.