YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Stock Price Up 403.7% – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 403.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.08 and last traded at $35.3060. Approximately 414,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,078,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $3.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 10,011.0%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

