BT Group (LON:BT.A) Insider Sunil Bharti Mittal Acquires 3,317,006 Shares

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Sunil Bharti Mittal acquired 3,317,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 per share, for a total transaction of £5,937,440.74.

LON BT.A traded down GBX 0.95 on Monday, hitting GBX 177. 7,146,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,919,361. BT Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 137.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 223.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The company has a market cap of £17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

BT Group (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications services company reported GBX 9.30 EPS for the quarter. BT Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that BT Group plc will post 19.1185956 EPS for the current year.

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

