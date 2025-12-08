Insider Buying: Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin purchased 9 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £163.89.
Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Rich Cashin bought 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,904 per share, with a total value of £152.32.
Avon Protection Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AVON remained flat at GBX 1,794 during trading on Monday. 147,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £525.88 million, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,925.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,946.77. Avon Protection plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,276 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,230.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Avon Protection Company Profile
We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.
Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.
With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.
