Insider Buying: Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin purchased 9 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £163.89.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Rich Cashin bought 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,904 per share, with a total value of £152.32.

Shares of LON:AVON remained flat at GBX 1,794 during trading on Monday. 147,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £525.88 million, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,925.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,946.77. Avon Protection plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,276 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,230.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avon Protection from GBX 1,640 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Avon Protection has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,000.

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

