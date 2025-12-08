Alight’s (ALIT) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 186.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALIT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

ALIT stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alight has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Alight had a negative net margin of 94.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 42,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,193.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 109,130 shares in the company, valued at $259,729.40. The trade was a 62.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 193,116 shares of company stock valued at $448,984. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Alight by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 152.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 68.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

