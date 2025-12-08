Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546,611. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 835,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,640. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $29,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,129.50. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,650 shares of company stock valued at $470,140 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Lyft by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1,242.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.