Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.0%

LUV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 81.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.