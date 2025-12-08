EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.00, but opened at $86.05. EchoStar shares last traded at $88.3990, with a volume of 1,972,489 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 85.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Gaske sold 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $719,475.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 149 shares in the company, valued at $11,304.63. This trade represents a 98.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Q. Abernathy sold 16,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $1,379,691.90. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,740 shares of company stock worth $33,837,710. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $2,481,700,000. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,513,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,819,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in EchoStar by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,960,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

